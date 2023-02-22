Advertising watchdog investigates ULEZ advert after complaints
A TV advert promoting the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is being investigated by the advertising watchdog.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had received 370 complaints that it was "misleading".
Transport for London (TfL) said it was providing evidence that "the ULEZ expansion will help clean up poor quality air".
It added the investigation was "standard practice" by the ASA.
It's not clear when the TV advert was broadcast or which specific claims were under review by the organisation.
A spokesperson for the ASA said: "We've received 370 complaints about this advert. Complainants argue that the ad is misleading."
They confirmed the watchdog was investigating "whether there are grounds for further action", adding they couldn't say anything beyond that "to avoid impacting the investigation".
A TfL spokesperson said the adverts "aim to raise public awareness about the forthcoming expansion on the 29 August 2023, and to encourage people to check whether their vehicle is compliant".
The spokesperson said: "We know that tackling air quality is an emotive issue and that the ASA has been contacted by some members of the public.
"As is standard practice for the ASA, they have asked for additional information and we are now providing them with evidence that clearly demonstrates how the ULEZ expansion will help clean up poor quality air across the capital."
