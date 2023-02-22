Museum of Migration to move permanently to City of London
The Museum of Migration is set for a new home in the City of London along with more than 700 new student rooms.
Temporarily housed in Lewisham, south-east London, it explores how the movement of those from across the world to the UK capital has shaped lives.
The project has faced complaints from nearby residents, particularly about the large number of student flats.
Museum CEO Sophie Henderson said: "We are delighted to have secured this opportunity for a permanent home."
She added: "We are creating Britain's missing museum, exploring how the movement of people to and from the City, London and the UK has shaped who we all are today - as individuals, as communities and as nations."
The scheme was approved by the City of London's planning committee on Tuesday.
A five-storey 1980s office block at 65 Crutched Friars is due to be bulldozed and replaced by a new 21-storey building full of studio apartments and shared accommodations.
The museum will also have two floors of exhibition space and another for events. In total there will be 769 rooms, 35% of which will be classed as affordable housing.
The bottom three floors of the tower block will include a cafe and a shop.
According to one resident, the new block will mean there are four times as many students as residents in the Tower Hill area.
Real estate company Dominus has agreed to house the museum rent-free for 60 years, while also covering its operating costs for three years.
Following the City of London's planning committee meeting, chairman Shravan Joshi said: "This development will bring new life to the eastern part of the City and an economic boost to the Square Mile."
