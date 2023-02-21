Norma Girolami: Man found guilty of murdering woman to take her wealth
A man has been found guilty of murdering a wealthy woman after hatching a "cold-blooded plan" to get as much money out of her as he could.
Serkan Kaygusuz, 42, killed Norma Girolami, 70, in her home in Highgate, north London, on 19 August 2021, then hid her body in a graveyard.
The pair had started a relationship after meeting at a swimming baths in 2017 and she began giving him money.
Kaygusuz, who denied murder, will be sentenced on Wednesday.
He previously admitted perverting the course of justice by concealing Ms Girolami's body as well as stealing her bank cards.
The court heard that Kaygusuz, who was unemployed and lived with his parents in Crouch End, had first met Ms Girolami at a swimming baths in Archway.
Kaygusuz made an advance in a hot tub which had "flattered" Ms Girolami and the pair began a relationship, the jury was told.
From early 2018, she transferred almost £300,000 to the defendant, who used the money to buy himself a £20,000 car and travel to Turkey for a hair transplant.
But in May 2021 "the money tap which had flowed so freely for so long was switched off", prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said.
