Chingford: Two charged with murder of man found fatally injured in wood
- Published
A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man found fatally injured in woodland in east London.
Preda Eugene, 39, was discovered with a serious head injury near Walthamstow Avenue in Chingford at about 21:10 GMT on 15 February and died at the scene.
Police said Mr Eugene lived in a hut in the woodland and they were now attempting to trace his movements from 11 February to the day of his death.
A man, 22, and a woman, 21, had been charged with his murder, officers said.
A post-mortem examination had found Mr Eugene had died from a head injury, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Det Insp Frank Copley said: "I am still keen to hear from anyone who has information about what led up to his death.
"Any piece of information could be vital in establishing exactly what happened."
Anyone who saw Mr Eugene, or anyone else, in the woodland from 11 to 15 February should contact police, Det Insp Copley said.