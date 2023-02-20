Ex-National Crime Agency boss Dame Lynne Owens joins Met Police
The former head of the National Crime Agency has joined the Met Police permanently.
Dame Lynne Owens started as the deputy commissioner of the force in September on an interim basis.
She said she was "pleased to return to policing" and that the force's mission was clear and would "continue to evolve as we listen to all".
The commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, described Dame Lynne as "exceptional" and "an outstanding leader".
The deputy commissioner joins at a difficult time for the force as it tries to rebuild public trust following numerous scandals involving serving officers who have been convicted of violent and sexual crimes.
Who is Dame Lynne Owens?
- Former head of the National Crime Agency
- Former chief constable of Surrey Police and assistant commissioner in the Met
- In post during the London riots of 2011
- Oversaw the policing of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
- Oversaw the policing of the state visit of President Barack Obama
- Recipient of the Queen's Police Medal, a Commander of the British Empire and Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath
Sir Mark added: "The breadth of skills and experience that Dame Lynne Owens brings to the role of Deputy Commissioner are unrivalled.
"Not only is she known for her leadership in community policing as chief constable of Surrey Police, she has also led the UK's fight against the most complex serious and organised crime as director general of the National Crime Agency. "
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "Dame Lynne Owens brings decades of experience in law enforcement to the role and I am confident she is the right person to continue supporting Sir Mark through this challenging period."
