Met officer raped woman after showing ID card - court
- Published
A Met Police officer raped a woman after he flashed his warrant card at her in a nightclub nearly 20 years ago, a court has heard.
Stephen Kyere, 57, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of attacking the woman after a night out on 12 April 2004.
The case was reopened after the alleged victim wrote to the Met Police Commissioner in 2018.
Mr Kyere, who is now retired from the Met, denies rape and indecent assault.
Opening the trial on Monday, prosecutor Kate Blumgart said the defendant, from Ashford in Surrey, was 38 when he met the woman at the Oceana nightclub in Kingston, south-west London, while off duty.
She told the court Mr Kyere showed the woman "a Metropolitan Police warrant card".
"She spoke to him as her boyfriend at the time wanted to join the police force," Ms Blumgart added.
At the end of the evening, the woman took a taxi home with a female companion, Mr Kyere and another man, the court was told.
The defendant is alleged to have raped the woman at the property.
Investigation ended
The next day, the police arrived at the woman's home after she reported the incident, jurors were told. CCTV from the nightclub was gathered and she was examined by a doctor.
A full DNA profile was obtained from a sample taken from her duvet but no match was found on the national database, the court heard.
In August 2004, the police called the woman to say a suspect was due to be arrested but she heard no more and did not pursue it as she wanted to "get on with her life", Ms Blumgart told jurors.
The court heard the case was closed in 2006 with no suspect identified.
"No further avenues were fully explored. The investigation in 2004 was ended abruptly and has been the subject of a separate investigation by the Department of Professional Standards," Ms Blumgart said.
Sense of 'injustice'
In 2017, the woman had a child and developed post-natal depression.
"This triggered her to write a letter to the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police explaining the injustice that she felt about the investigation," Ms Blumgart said.
The investigation was reopened and in January 2020, Mr Kyere was identified via still images taken from the CCTV footage and invited to an interview under caution.
The court heard he provided a prepared statement which said he had never had non-consensual sex and in a further statement, he said the incident was consensual.
His DNA was tested and matched the sample taken from the duvet, jurors were told.
The trial continues.
