Trei Daley: Further arrest after man fatally stabbed near nightclub
- Published
Police have made another arrest after a man died following an alleged double stabbing in east London.
Trei Daley, 26, from Bromley, died on 11 February after suffering stab wounds near Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard in Hackney Wick.
He and another man, 24, went to hospital with knife wounds but Mr Daley later died.
The Met said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday in the Crouch End area.
The force said the man remained in custody.
A Met spokesperson said a post-mortem examination held last week found the cause of Mr Daley's death was a stab wound to the chest.
The second man who suffered stab wounds has since been sent home from hospital.
It comes after another man, 35-year-old Christopher Appiah-Blay from Hackney, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.