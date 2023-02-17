Nathan Cole: Body found in canal believed to be missing man
- Published
The body of a man found dead in a canal in north London is thought to be missing person Nathan Cole, police say.
Mr Cole, from Notting Hill, was last seen walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow, north-east London, on 21 January at about 23:20 GMT.
The 32-year-old's family had appealed for information about his whereabouts earlier this month.
The Met Police said his family had been notified and were being supported by specialist officers.
The body was discovered following fresh searches of Tottenham Marshes by police and a reconstruction filmed by the BBC.
It is thought Mr Cole, who worked for the London School of Economics, had been planning to attend a gig in Camden on the night he disappeared, but did not end up going.
In their previous public appeal, Mr Cole's family described him as a "selfless, gregarious and outgoing" person and said his disappearance was "out of character".
The Met said officers were called at 08:18 on Friday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the canal near Towpath Road in Edmonton.
A spokesperson said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators were awaiting results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
They added the body had not yet been formally identified.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk