Met officers shared offensive messages about Harvey Price, hearing told
- Published
A group of Met Police officers were part of a WhatsApp group which shared sexist, racist and homophobic messages, a disciplinary hearing has heard.
They are also accused making offensive remarks about Harvey Price, the son of celebrity Katie Price.
In other messages, sexual violence against women was applauded, with one officer described as "getting away with rape", the hearing was told.
The officers were part of a safer neighbourhood team, based in Bexley.
The group of seven men and one woman are facing a gross misconduct hearing in west London.
Between 2016 and 2018 the group is said to have shared messages, memes and videos in what was described as a "toxic" and "abhorrent" culture.
This included a discussion about naming a dog Auschwitz, a reference to the Holocaust, and a separate suggestion to name a dog Fred, after the serial killer Fred West, the hearing was told.
The most senior officer accused of involvement, Luke Thomas, who was a sergeant, left earlier this week. Five other members of the group, Luke Allen, Kelsey Buchan, Carlo Francisco, Lee South and Darren Jenner, have also left the force.
The six who have resigned are not attending the hearing.
The two still serving are Glynn Rees and another officer who has been granted anonymity and is known as Officer B.
TV star and model Katie Price called for the group to be "named and shamed" when the allegations involving her son Harvey were revealed last year.
Last week, Ms Price published a letter from the Met on her Instagram account, informing her a group of officers would face gross misconduct proceedings.
It said "a number of Metropolitan Police officers are alleged to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in regards to discreditable conduct" in relation to Mr Price.
Harvey, born in 2002, was diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.
He is unable to control his weight and requires 24-hour care.
