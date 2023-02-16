Climbers barred from scaling Wembley site cranes
Would-be climbers have been banned from scaling cranes on a construction site overlooking Wembley Stadium.
Judge Jonathan Simpkiss granted an injunction barring "persons unknown" from entering a site where homes are being built in Wembley, north London.
The High Court heard attempts by members of the public at other sites had resulted in fatal accidents.
The order is set to run until late July 2025, but Judge Simpkiss warned it could be challenged.
Construction firm Quintain is working on part of a regeneration scheme around the stadium, and requested the order run until the first phase of construction was completed.
Judge Simpkiss told the court the risk posed by people scaling buildings and cranes was "real", and added one individual had said on social media he had a "passion" to reach the middle of the Wembley arch.
The decision follows other incidents in London involving so-called urban explorers, also known as free climbers.
Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of trespass in connection with that incident and two other men were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.
YouTuber Adam Lockwood later posted pictures and videos of himself climbing The Shard, with one post appearing to show him at the top of the building.
A High Court judge also made an order in March 2021 aimed at stopping urban explorers entering a construction site expected to feature the tallest cranes in central London.
Mrs Justice Stacey made an order, also against persons unknown, after a construction firm creating a 155m tall building in Leadenhall Street took legal action.
