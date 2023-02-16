A40 crash: Man admits causing death by dangerous driving
The driver of a car that went through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in west London has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Rida Kazem, 23, was driving a Range Rover carrying Yagmur Ozden, 33, when he hit a parked Tesla near Park Royal station on the A40 and lost control.
Ms Ozden died in the crash and another passenger, Zamarod Arif, was injured.
At Isleworth Crown Court, Kazem also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Kazem, who lost a leg in the crash, is due to appear at the same court on 21 April for sentencing. Ms Arif's injuries were not life-threatening.
Residents who lived near the scene of the crash, on 22 August, had reported hearing loud engine noises before a "huge bash".
An inquest into Ms Ozden's death was opened and adjourned in August.
It heard she was born in Baghdad in Iraq but lived in Finchley, north London, and worked as a beautician.
Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn told the court that Kazem, from Greenford in west London, had previous speeding convictions, including one recent offence for driving at 95mph in a 50mph zone.
Judge Robin Johnson adjourned the case and remanded Kazem in custody, while a pre-sentencing report is prepared.
