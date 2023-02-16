Tate Britain rehangs entire collection
Tate Britain has started rehanging all of its collection displays for the first time in a decade.
The Pimlico art museum, which is free to visit, will be showing 800 different British artworks from 23 May.
Women will be better represented than ever before, and make up half of the contemporary artists on show.
"[The] new displays will embody our commitment to diversifying British art history," said Polly Staple, Tate's director of collection, British art.
Staff at the central London gallery will spend the next three months working on the changeover, which will feature much-loved favourites as well as new commissions.
Director of Tate Britain Alex Farquharson said the new displays would "celebrate the very best of British art".
"Visitors will be able to explore 500 years of revolutionary changes in art, culture and society, culminating in new work by some of Britain's most exciting contemporary artists," he said.
As part of the change, women artists will be better represented, with artists from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries being shown — including many who have never been displayed at Tate sites before.
These include a full-length portrait from 1650-5 by Joan Carlile, thought to be the first woman in Britain to work as a professional oil painter, a selection of watercolours by Emily Sargent made on her travels in North Africa, and A Fisher Girl's Light 1899 by Marianne Stokes.
And half the contemporary artists on display will be women, with Bridget Riley, Tracy Emin, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami and Lydia Ourahmane some of the artists to feature.
The rehang will also feature a new generation of young artists' work, including Rachel Jones's kaleidoscopic canvas and a series of photographs capturing 21st Century British life by Rene Matić.
Classic artworks including Sir John Everett Millais' Ophelia and William Hogarth's The Painter And His Pug, David Hockney's A Bigger Splash, Barbara Hepworth's Pelagos and Chris Ofili's No Woman, No Cry will also feature.
Work on the new displays is under way and will continue over the coming months.
