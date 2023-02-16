Islington cat deaths: Man denies animal cruelty offences
A man has appeared in court charged with animal cruelty offences after a number of dead cats were found near Old Street in central London.
Plain-clothes officers carried out overnight patrols at the Pleydell Estate in Islington, after reports of dead cats in the area, police said.
David Avhanvhondo, 56, pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was arrested on 12 February.
Mr Avhanvhondo, of King Square, also denied carrying out a prohibited procedure on a protected animal and is set to appear at the same court on 28 February.
