Family of girl killed in gas blast not yet re-homed
The family of a four-year-old girl who was killed in a gas explosion say they are "still homeless" six months on.
Sahara Salman died following the explosion on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, south London, in August.
Her mother, Sana Ahmad, has said her family is sleeping on the floor of a relative's house because the council has not yet found a suitable property.
Merton Council says it is "continuing our efforts" to find a house for the family.
Ms Ahmad said the wait for a new home felt "like torture".
"My three children and I have lost everything, and it's devastating to see them without their belongings and a place to call home," she said.
"They miss their sister and are scared to go to school. We deserve support in this difficult time, but it feels like we've been left to fend for ourselves."
'Difficult to understand'
More than 500 residents were evacuated from their homes following the explosion, which totally destroyed three properties.
Last week it emerged that 29 households are still living in temporary accommodation, although Merton Council said the delay to residents returning home was partly down to a cordon remaining in place until the end of October, which prevented loss adjustors and surveyors from accessing the site.
It added that 12 households would be able to return by the end of February.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Ahmad said it was "difficult to understand" why the council was "struggling to find a suitable home for us to live in".
Merton Council leader Ross Garrod says the authority has "been doing everything it can to support those affected, including Ms Ahmad and her family", and was, "continuing our efforts to find a suitable property for the family".
A Met Police investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.
