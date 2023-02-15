Walthamstow quadruple stabbing: Pub attack 'not gang-related'
A machete attack which left four men needing hospital treatment was not gang related, police say.
Three men were injured inside The Duke pub, in Wood Street, Walthamstow, east London, on Monday while a fourth man was found injured in Shernhall Street.
All of the victims, aged 22 to 42, have non-life-threatening injuries, Scotland Yard says.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the stabbings, which took place at about 20:15 GMT.
Police previously said there was no wider risk to the public, after what they described as a "targeted attack".
