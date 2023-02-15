Ricky Reel: Met Police to re-examine student's death
The death of a student whose body was found in the River Thames 25 years ago is to be re-investigated by detectives.
Ricky Reel, 20, was found dead a week after he went missing on 15 October 1997 while on a night out in Kingston upon Thames in south-west London.
On the night he went missing, two white youths had attacked Mr Reel and his friends, a group of young Asian men.
The Met Police said the inquiry would be looked at with "fresh eyes" to "explore every possible avenue".
As his friends fought the two attackers off, Mr Reel disappeared.
An open verdict was recorded at the Brunel University student's inquest in 1999.
On Tuesday the Met Police said its major inquiries specialist casework team was re-examining the case, looking at certain lines of inquiry from the original investigation.
"These lines of inquiry are being followed up with fresh eyes and the benefit of modern technology... in the hope of providing answers to Ricky's family," a force spokesman said.
Mr Reel's family have spent years campaigning for answers, including his mother, Sukhdev Reel, who believes he was the victim of a racist attack.
Mrs Reel alleged the police spied on her because of her race, after she was told in 2014 that officers had gathered intelligence on her when she campaigned for answers about her son's death.
Police said there was no evidence officers had targeted family members associated with the campaign, or the campaign itself.
Mrs Reel said she hoped under that, under the new leadership of Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, the he Met Police could "finally approach this case with an open mind and make every effort to obtain justice for my son".
She added: "When dealing with racism and injustice, the litmus test is always in their actions and not in promises.
The MP for Hayes and Harlington, John McDonnell, said: "This will be a test for the Met on whether there is evidence of real change in its attitude and behaviour towards the Asian community and wider society.
"Our hope is that this time around no stone will be left unturned in the search for truth and justice for Ricky Reel," he added.