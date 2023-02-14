London: Crashes drop by 25% after 20mph limit introduced
Crashes and related deaths have dropped by 25% since the 20mph speed limit was introduced in central London, data shows.
Transport for London officials said they remained committed to bringing the limit to more of the capital's roads.
Will Norman, walking and cycling commissioner, believes the speed limits are to thank for fewer crashes.
The 20mph limit was introduced across the central London Congestion Charging zone in March 2020.
The data, released by TfL on Monday, also showed that crashes involving pedestrians had dropped by 63%.
TfL is planning to introduce the restriction to 137 more miles of road by 2024.
It is part of the mayor of London's Vision Zero goal to eliminate death and serious injury from the capital's transport network and to encourage more walking and cycling.
Next month, 17 miles of highway in Camden, Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Haringey will be changed to the 20mph limit.
They include sections of the A503, A501, A41, A1, A10, A11 and A1203.
Since the schemes were introduced in 2020, the number of crashes has dropped by 25% and those resulting in death or serious injury have reduced by the same amount.
Data also showed that crashes involving vulnerable road users have decreased by 36%.
'Reduce road danger'
"Sadly, more than 4,000 people are killed and seriously injured on London's roads every year," Mr Norman said.
"Lowering speeds is one of the most important things we can do to reduce road danger and make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle and use public transport, creating a safer, greener London for everyone."
TfL said it was working with the Met Police to increase capacity to take enforcement action against drivers and riders who speed.
It added that the Met was currently on target to be able to take action over a million speeding offences by 2024.
In 2021-22, the Met enforced 476,685 speeding offences, an increase of 72% on the previous year.
