Several found injured in Walthamstow pub after stabbings
- Published
A man is in a life-threatening condition after several men were found stabbed inside an east London pub.
Police say a machete was used in the attack after they found three men injured inside The Duke pub, in Wood Street, Walthamstow, on Monday evening.
A fourth man was found injured in nearby Shernhall Street.
The Met says the men, aged 22 to 42, were taken to hospital after what they believe was a targeted attack, and the youngest has life-threatening injuries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the stabbings, which took place at about 20:15 GMT.
The Met's local policing team in Waltham Forest is carrying out inquiries to establish what happened.
London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were also called to the incident.
Det Insp Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are in the early stages of piecing together what happened last night and would like to hear from anyone who was inside the pub and witnessed the attack.
He added police officers would remain in the area on Tuesday.
