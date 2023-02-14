Trei Daley: Murder charge after man fatally stabbed near nightclub
A man has been charged with murder after a man died following an alleged double stabbing in east London.
Trei Daley, 26, from Bromley, died on Saturday after suffering stab wounds near Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, Hackney Wick.
He and another man, 24, went to hospital with knife wounds but Mr Daley later died.
Christopher Appiah-Blay, 35, of Hackney, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
The second man who suffered stab wounds has since been sent home from hospital.
