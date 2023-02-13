Wayne Couzens admits indecent exposure offences
Former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens has admitted three counts of indecent exposure, one of which he committed four days before killing Sarah Everard.
The pleas relate to three incidents in Kent - two offences at a fast-food restaurant in February 2021, and another at woodland in Deal in 2020.
Three remaining counts will not be pursued by the prosecution and will be left on file, the Old Bailey heard.
The 50-year-old entered the pleas by video-link from Frankland Prison.
Couzens, who had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit, is serving a whole-life sentence at the Durham prison for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Ms Everard in March 2021.
On both 14 and 27 February 2021, Couzens exposed his genitals to staff at the drive-in fast food restaurant.
He is said to have looked straight at them while sitting in his car as he paid for his food.
The 27 February incident happened four days before the then-serving officer with the Met Police used his position to trick Ms Everard into his car.
Last year, he lost an appeal to reduce his whole-life term when the Lord Chief Justice ruled the crime was so exceptional the sentence should stand.
Couzens is due to be sentenced for the indecent exposure offences on 6 March.
