Man dead in south London flat fire
A man in his seventies has died in a flat fire in south London.
Five fire engines and about 35 firefighters were called to a ground floor flat in Brook Drive, Southwark on Sunday morning.
The man was rescued and later died at the scene.
A woman from a neighbouring flat was also rescued and was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, London Fire Brigade said.
The building was significantly damaged by the fire.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said that inquires were underway to establish the cause of the fire and currently no arrests had been made.
