Trei Daley named as Hackney Wick stabbing victim
Police investigating a double stabbing have identified a man who died in the early hours of Saturday.
Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, died after being stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, east London.
Mr Daley and a 24-year-old man arrived at hospital with knife wounds at about 04:30GMT, the Met Police said.
It is investigating Mr Daley's death as murder but has made no arrests yet.
The 24-year-old has been discharged from hospital.
Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood said: "Our inquiries have established that Trei was stabbed near to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, which is just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick.
"This area was still busy at around 4am to 4.30am on Saturday morning. Were you there? Did you witness some sort of fight or confrontation? Did you see or hear anything suspicious?
"Officers have already spoken with a number of people who were in the area, and I am grateful for their assistance. But there will be others who saw or heard something, and I need those people to come forward and speak with detectives."