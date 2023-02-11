Protest at Tate Britain over drag queen children's story event
- Published
One person has been arrested during a protest over a drag queen story-telling event at the Tate Britain art gallery.
The London gallery was hosting a story time by children's author and drag queen Aida H Dee.
Protesters held signs that read: "No drag for kids!" and "Leave our kids alone!"
A separate group of demonstrators, led by Stand Up To Racism, also gathered outside the gallery in support of the event.
Signs from the second group read: "Don't let the far right divide us" and "Trans rights now".
The Metropolitan Police said one person had been arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the gallery.
No injuries had been reported and officers remained at the scene, the force said.
The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery's website describes as "the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery".
On Twitter, the author and drag queen said the day had been "proper emotional", adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and "caused a disruption" in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.