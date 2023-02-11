Plans to dim City of London's skyscrapers to save energy
Buildings in the City of London would be required to switch off or dim their lights at night under proposals submitted by the area's governing body.
The City of London Corporation said the plans were part of its bid to "cut light pollution and save energy".
The plans state new developments would have "curfew times", when all external lighting, other than that required for safety, should be turned off or dimmed.
Existing buildings would be "encouraged" to adopt the policy.
The corporation said it was consulting on a draft lighting supplementary planning document, which would "lay down requirements for future planning applications in the Square Mile and provide guidance on lighting existing buildings".
The proposals state that owners of new developments would be required to consider lighting levels and to turn off or dim their lights earlier if their building is in a sensitive area such as a residential or special heritage area.
It said it would also "encourage" businesses and building owners to sign up to a new "voluntary considerate lighting charter, to show their commitment to improving light in the City".
"The proposals are aimed at reducing the impact of artificial light on residents and helping the City Corporation reach its target of achieving carbon net zero for the Square Mile as a whole by 2040," it said.
City of London Corporation planning and transportation committee chairman Shravan Joshi said: "The City is a unique place in which 24/7 business districts and busy transport hubs rub up against historic buildings and residential neighbourhoods.
"The strategy laid out in this document is aimed at ensuring an intelligent, sensitive approach to lighting which ensures the City is safe and accessible, while protecting its historic character and the amenity of our residents."
The corporation's consultation on the proposals is open until 17 February.