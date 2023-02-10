Erith shooting: Murder inquiry as man dies
A man has died in a shooting in east London.
Emergency services were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday after reports of shots being fired.
A man, whose age and name have not yet been released, died from gunshot wounds at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder inquiry, with officers saying they were working to confirm his identity and inform his next of kin.
No arrests have yet been made.
