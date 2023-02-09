Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
- Published
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told.
Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard.
One was put through Josephine Smith's letterbox by a boy, then aged 15, with the alleged encouragement and assistance of the defendant.
Mr Cooper, 19, denies arson and manslaughter.
Heidi Stonecliffe KC told the jury that Mr Cooper was with the boy - who is now aged 17 and who cannot be named for legal reasons - when he visited a firework shop in Romford earlier on the evening of 28 October.
Mr Cooper allegedly told the shopkeeper: "I want something that is going to go far and quick", before he was heard telling his girlfriend on the phone: "I'm trying to get fireworks, let them off at people. People are going to get terrorised tonight."
Mr Cooper, from Leatherhead in Surrey, also bought two lighters, jurors heard.
He and his friend then walked towards Mrs Smith's house in Queens Park Road, where she lived alone. She is thought to have been asleep at the time.
She "was entirely unknown" to the pair and died in a "tragically random incident", Ms Stonecliffe said.
'Tragic events'
Before reaching her home, the teenagers set off fireworks in the street, next to a restaurant and a pub, near cars, and towards frightened pedestrians, jurors were told.
Ms Stonecliffe told the court that the fire caused by the letterbox prank burned through Mrs Smith's house and she was found dead in the upstairs bedroom when firefighters arrived.
The prosecutor said there was no dispute that Mr Cooper, who was aged 18 at the time, and the other youth bought fireworks and lighters that night, paid for by the older teenager, or that a firework was put through Mrs Smith's door.
The only issue for the jury to consider is whether Mr Cooper encouraged and assisted the younger defendant, she said.
The trial continues.
