Nathan Cole: Reconstruction and fresh police dive for missing man
A reconstruction has been staged and police divers have undertaken a fresh search as the hunt for a man missing for more than two weeks intensifies.
Nathan Cole, 32, from Notting Hill, was last seen walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow, east London, at 23:17 GMT on 21 January towards the River Lea.
Officers have been searching Tottenham Marshes and his brother has taken part in a reconstruction filmed by the BBC.
His sister Hannah said the family was "perplexed".
She said: "It's completely heart-breaking not knowing whether he's alive and whether he's going to walk through the door or we're going to get that phone call that police have found something.
"Being in that limbo is very painful for the family."
Police say there is "no reason for him to have gone missing at this time of night".
Det Insp Fiona Van Kampen said: "We're not looking for anybody specifically, we are open to all possibilities.
"We haven't found his phone, we haven't found his backpack, we haven't found any items of clothing that belonged to Nathan, we haven't found anything."
It is thought Mr Cole had been planning to attend a gig in Camden, but did not end up going.
The Met Police said he had bought four cans of lager at a shop in Blackhorse Lane at 22:05 before boarding a 158 bus towards Chingford.
He got off outside Walthamstow Academy at 22:55 and was picked up on residential CCTV walking along Billet Road 10 minutes later.
'Out of character'
Mr Cole worked at the London School of Economics and previously worked as a teacher.
The family grew up in Highams Park, near where he went missing, and said he liked the area and knew it well.
His family described him as a "selfless, gregarious and outgoing" person and say his disappearance is "out of character".
Det Insp Fiona Van Kampen added: "If anybody has seen or heard from Nathan, if anybody has any clues about Nathan's whereabouts, if anybody has found Nathan's possessions or if anybody can help us in any way with the inquiry, please please do come forward."
