Met Police officer PC Jorden Brown charged with rape
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.
PC Jorden Brown was charged by postal requisition on 6 January with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm, Scotland Yard said.
The offences allegedly occurred between November 2018 and February 2019 while he was off-duty and relate to a person who was known to him, the force added.
PC Brown, who has been suspended from duty, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The allegations were reported to police in October 2019 and an investigation was launched after that, the Met said.
Det Supt Dan Rutland, from Central East Command Unit where PC Brown was attached, said: "PC Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.
"While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, it is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk."
