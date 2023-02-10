Man to go on trial over 3D-printed gun manual
A man is facing trial accused of having an instruction manual on how to make a 3D-printed gun following an investigation into Islamist extremism.
Abdiwahid Abdulkadir Mohamed has been charged with six counts of possessing documents useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The 31-year-old, from north London, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link where a provisional seven-day trial was set from 18 September.
His plea hearing was set for 7 July.
Mr Mohamed, who is studying to become an electrician at North West College in Willesden, is accused of using electronic devices to store a range of information, including how to manufacture 3D weapons.
Setting a timetable for the case, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said the trial would be heard at Kingston Crown Court.
Mr Mohamed was remanded into custody following the hearing.
