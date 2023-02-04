Southall crash: Woman with pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while pushing a baby in a pram.
The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London at about 12:30 GMT on Friday, the Met Police said.
Officers said the woman was in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The baby was unharmed.
The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, the force added.
Detectives have urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
