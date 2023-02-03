Judge sends letter to young brothers in custody row
A judge has written to two brothers to explain his ruling in a custody battle.
Judge John McKendrick, who sits at the Central Family Court in London, had presided over a case to decide how much time they should spend with each parent.
In his letter to the boys, aged eight and 11, he said: "I have asked your Mum and Dad to behave a bit better."
The judge had ruled the siblings should spend alternate weeks at the London home of each parent.
The couple, who divorced in 2017, had been in dispute over where their sons should live.
The mother wanted the judge allow her sons to leave London to live permanently with her in a property in Somerset. This would have meant the father having his sons only at weekends and in the holidays.
Judge McKendrick decided against this proposal, telling the boys in his letter that he worried this would mean their father "would not have a full and proper role in your lives".
Although the judge said he had taken into consideration that both boys "like the idea of living with your Mum in Somerset", he went on to explain that "judges sometimes have to make decisions when parents cannot agree".
Judge McKendrick also told the boys: "I have told your parents to stop 'the crap'.
His letter concluded: "I hope you can both settle down with the new school term week about with Mum and Dad in your London homes.
"I hope you will enjoy nice holidays in Somerset. I wish you both good luck.
"Judge John."