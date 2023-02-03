Council leader abused over Black Boy Lane change
A council leader has been abused online over the renaming of a street due to racial connotations.
Peray Ahmet, who leads Haringey Council in north London, says her inbox is full of messages from "far-right bullies".
On 23 January, Black Boy Lane was renamed La Rose Lane, after the Caribbean-born poet, publisher and activist John La Rose.
There was some support for the change but also abuse over the renaming, including in emails sent to Ms Ahmet.
Since the name change, the sign has been sprayed with black paint, and a huge sign featuring the road's original name was screwed to the wall behind.
"It's not clear if they [people sending abusive emails] are local, but it is clear what their agenda is," Ms Ahmet wrote on Twitter.
"Haringey has always stood up to far-right bullies and we are not going to stop now."
One of the emails to Ms Ahmet read: "You think it proper to rename British streets. even when the natives protest it!!!!!! You are a literal left wing nazi.
"Remember, every native Brit that reads your name associated with this renaming, now absolutely despises you."
Ms Ahmet said she was "sad and disappointed" when the new road sign was vandalised with black paint.
The council leader said: "We removed the unauthorised sign the day it was put up and will not tolerate mindless vandalism after one of the signs was defaced.
"Now is the time to move forward and come together to honour the legacy of John La Rose and the many other black residents who have made such a huge contribution in the borough."
Ms Ahmet added: "I fully understand that this is a decision that has generated passionate responses and our Corporate Committee took those full range of views into consideration when deciding to change the name of the road."
