ULEZ expansion: Now not a good time, says money expert Martin Lewis
Consumer finance expert Martin Lewis has told an audience at a City Hall cost-of-living event that London's ULEZ expansion timing "is pretty tough".
He was invited to join Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for the live event to help Londoners tackle financial pressures.
Discussion soon turned to the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), causing one angry attendee to walk out.
Mr Khan responded to Mr Lewis, saying: "What is the right number of people to die a year to make it acceptable?"
The mayor's flagship clean air policy has been met with opposition from a number of London councils.
Responding to a question on the timing of ULEZ, Mr Lewis said: "If I may be honest, the reasons behind that are good, but the timing is pretty tough to do it this year amongst a cost-of-living crisis.
"For the 6% who have cars pre-2005 petrol or pre-2015 diesel, they will tend to be not the wealthiest because they haven't upgraded their car in that time."
Mr Khan responded: "What is the right number of people to die a year to make it acceptable?
"When is the right time? I was told in 2017 that it wasn't the right time because of concerns around Brexit."
'Con man'
Following this remark, an audience member began shouting at Mr Khan over his plans before walking out and calling him "a con man".
After the event, Angie Donnelley, 58, from Dagenham, told the BBC she was also planning to heckle the mayor as "so many people can't afford the new vehicles, they can't afford to even live or dress themselves".
"There are people who want to go and visit their loved ones' graves, and they have to pay £12.50. It's disgusting.
"How can one man dictate to Essex what to do when we aren't even in London."
Although most London boroughs have signed an agreement with Transport for London (TfL) allowing them to install the ULEZ cameras, many still have reservations.
A total of 11 outer London councils have expressed concerns over the expansion, with many asking the mayor to delay or improve the scrappage scheme to support people during the cost of living crisis.
Other councils bordering London, including Surrey County Council, have said it will not allow TfL warning signs.
'Consultation was fair'
The mayor has given four London Conservative councils until Thursday to sign a legal agreement allowing work to get under way to expand the ULEZ.
The councils said they would not sign the agreement and have instead launched the first step of legal action.
In their pre-action protocol letter to the mayor and TfL, they cited four grounds for deeming the scheme "unlawful", including the lack of consultation with people living outside of London.
In its response to the boroughs' legal letter, TfL rejected all of the claims, insisting the decision to go ahead was "properly reasoned and rational, and the consultation was fair, with all responses conscientiously considered".
New City Hall polling from YouGov revealed that 17% of Londoners are financially struggling to make ends meet and are going without essentials or relying on debt.
Half of Londoners bought cheaper products to stretch their funds, and 45% said they used less water, fuel or energy to try to keep bills down.
