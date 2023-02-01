Firefighter used Grenfell Tower fire selfie on Tinder
A firefighter took a selfie immediately after the Grenfell Tower fire and used it on his Tinder online dating profile, a London Assembly meeting has heard.
The revelation was made during Wednesday's hearing, in which findings of a damning review into the fire service's culture were discussed.
The review's author Nasir Afzal told the meeting: "Why did he feel entitled to do that?"
The fire service said it apologised "sincerely for his behaviour".
A total of 72 people were killed as a result of the Grenfell fire tragedy in 2017.
Mr Afzal, the former chief crown prosecutor for north-west England, told the London Assembly Fire, Resilience and Emergency Planning Committee: "In the immediate aftermath of Grenfell, after the fire had just been raging, a male firefighter had a selfie taken of himself outside the building, which he then used as his Tinder profile.
"He was quickly told to get rid of it. He was subsequently given I understand, words of warning," Mr Afzal said.
He added: "The questions you have to ask yourself is: How did he feel entitled to do that?
"Why did he feel entitled to do that when 72 lives had been lost in the building, including 18 children, and he felt that what was more important was how he would look to other women on his social media site."
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "In 2018, the brigade took disciplinary action against a member of staff who used an entirely inappropriate photograph on a dating profile.
"We understand how devastating this would be for the Grenfell community and apologise sincerely for his behaviour."
