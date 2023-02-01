Elizabeth line sees 100 million journeys since May 2022
More than 100 million journeys have been made on the Elizabeth line in its first eight months.
Since opening in May 2022, about 600,000 trips have been made every day across the line, which links Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood, Transport for London (TfL) said.
Seb Dance, London's deputy mayor for transport, praised the line's "speedy and reliable trains".
However, some commuters have reported delays, cancellations and overcrowding.
Passengers who recorded their journeys for the BBC described "stressful" experiences with most complaining the service was "not what [had been] promised".
The number of passengers using the Elizabeth line is exceeding expectations and making the railway "one of the busiest in the UK", TfL said.
The project is at least £4bn over budget, opened nearly three-and-a-half years late, and is not yet finished.
TfL says it will introduce the final version of the Elizabeth line timetable in May, increasing its overall capacity of central London's rail network by about 10% since opening.
