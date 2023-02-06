Fake Covid kits: Bishop handed suspended one-year jail term
- Published
A bishop who sold fake Covid protection kits to his church congregation in south London has been handed a one-year jail term, suspended for two years.
Bishop Climate Wiseman, of Kingdom Church, Camberwell, warned people they would "drop dead" if they did not buy the kits and was convicted of fraud.
At Inner London Crown Court, he was also ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £60,000 in court costs.
A BBC London investigation exposed his wrongdoing and was used as evidence.
The kits, which he started selling during the first lockdown in 2020, were sold for about £90 and consisted of red yarn and bottles of oil.
Wiseman claimed anyone who purchased the kits would be "protected" from the virus and would have no need for social distancing.
Evidence against him during his trial included secret phone recordings and testimony from a BBC investigations team, who had received a confidential tip-off that the church was selling the kits as a cure for Covid.
The church had previously been warned by Southwark Council and was under investigation by the Charity Commission.
Wiseman was found guilty of fraud in December.
How my undercover work helped convict preacher
Guy Lynn, BBC London
I remember feeling my heart racing as I went up to give my oath. I knew that I would be asked lots of questions about secret recording which, contrary to what many think or assume, is a highly complex process at the BBC. Such an investigation requires very high levels of evidence to even begin and a very high level of public interest to justify pursuing the story.
Defence barrister Charles Burton seemed to suggest that this had been some kind of fishing "exercise", which had involved a level of deception by the BBC approaching the church- posing as migrant workers who had heard of the oil and were interested in it.
I explained the BBC never secretly carried out such an investigation without strong reasons for doing so and needed evidence in advance that can only be tested with undercover recording. I told him that any deception carried out had to be proportionate to the seriousness of what was being looked at, and kept to a bare minimum.
To do the secret recording at all, the topic needed to be firmly in the public interest - something I felt very strongly about in this case.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk