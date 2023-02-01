Ambulance overturns after colliding with bus in Westminster
An ambulance overturned after it was involved in a collision with a bus in Westminster on Tuesday evening.
The Met said that there have been no arrests and no one was injured in the crash, which happened at the junction between Marylebone Road and Baker Street at around 23:00 GMT.
A witness told BBC London that the ambulance had its blue lights on at the time of the collision.
London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
