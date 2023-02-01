London telephone boxes: Bid to revamp iconic kiosks into vending machines
- Published
Two iconic red phone boxes could be transformed into vending machines with the profits going to charity.
Phone boxes on Coventry Street in London's West End may be converted into machines dispensing snacks and drinks.
The application for the redevelopment was submitted by Nuriyeh Popalzi as part of the Young Entrepreneur Support Scheme.
It aims to repair and refurbish the kiosks that have fallen into disrepair and attract anti-social behaviour.
Ms Popalzi said the booths would be restored into a good condition, including giving them a new lick of red paint.
The doors would also be removed to install the vending machines.
'Symbol of London'
In her application to Westminster City Council, Ms Popalzi said: "Both telephone kiosks are decommissioned and kept in poor condition of maintenance, attracting anti-social behaviour, and creating an unpleasant site in one of the most historic and touristic parts of London."
She added the telephone boxes had been considered for decades a "key part of London" not only for Londoners, but also for tourists from all over the world.
"These red telephone boxes have been a symbol of London and in fact a symbol for the whole of Great Britain," she added.
She hopes the refurbishments will have a positive effect on the local community.
She said converting the boxes would have "positive effects in various ways".
"This will allow us to not only keep a good state of maintenance for these important and iconic features of London Streets, which will complement the well-known area of Westminster, and in specific Coventry Street.
"It is also to provide a benefit of a modern service for this busy location, where one can grab a snack or a drink without the need to queue and wait their turn to be attended to in a shop".
She said any profits from the sales would be donated to charity.
The plans are currently in the consultation phase.
Additional reporting by Yasmin Rufo
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk