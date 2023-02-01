Lambeth Council reimburses £100,000 in driving fines
A south London council has reimbursed drivers £100,000 in fines due to its confusing road signs.
Lambeth Council issued 1,635 fines for motorists on Hydethorpe Road, in Balham, between May and November 2022.
Just under 400 of the 1,635 fines were challenged by drivers, many of whom claimed signs were difficult to read.
The Labour-led council initially rejected the appeals of all but 10 people, but has backtracked and agreed to repay all fines.
Councillor Donna Harris, Liberal Democrat member for Streatham Hill West and Thornton, where the street is located, branded the situation "shambolic".
Restrictions banning cars from the road during drop-off and pick-up times at Henry Cavendish Primary School came into force in spring 2022.
'Unfairly fined'
The signs were removed on 9 December 2022 and Lambeth Council agreed to repay all fines that were issued to motorists up to that date.
Ms Harris, who is also co-leader of Lambeth's Liberal Democrats group, said: "This is a right shambles from Lambeth Council, which has angered many residents in my ward who've been unfairly fined.
"You have to ask, 'why didn't the council put the right signage up in the first place and why did it take them months to admit their mistake?'"
At a council meeting last week, Ms Harris asked Lambeth's cabinet member for clean air, councillor Rezina Chowdhury, to apologise on behalf of the council for the error.
Ms Chowdhury, Labour member for Streatham Hill East, made no apology in her response, but confirmed that all the fines had been refunded.
After the meeting, Ms Harris said: "I'm pleased the council has agreed to repay the fines, but those who were hit with fines will be disappointed there was no contrition or apology."
Cars are banned from outside the primary school between 08:15 and 09:15, and from 14:45 to 15:45 GMT on weekdays.
Lambeth has permanent traffic restrictions around 20 schools across the borough. The first no-car zones were set up in 2019.
