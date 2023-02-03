Appeal to solve 2003 Margaret Muller murder in London
Twenty years on from the "shocking" murder of an art student in an east London park, detectives are making a fresh attempt to trace witnesses.
Margaret Muller, 27, was stabbed to death during a morning jog in Victoria Park on 3 February, 2003.
Nobody has been convicted over the attack.
The Met Police's unsolved murder team said although two decades had passed, it was not too late to solve the "heinous crime".
Police were called at 08:30 GMT on the morning in question after Ms Muller was found on a pathway near a children's play area, having been stabbed multiple times.
Ms Muller, who lived near the park, had travelled from America to study at Slade School of Art.
Police believe she may have been killed during a failed robbery attempt.
Detectives said they wanted to trace anyone who may have witnessed a person walking past the Britannia pub, formerly called The Victoria Park Inn, and enter the park through the Queen's Gate at about 07:10 GMT on the morning of the attack.
They also want to hear from people who may have seen someone running back through the Queen's Gate along Gascoyne Road just after 08:30 GMT.
The Met's Det Ch Insp Amanda Greig described the stabbing as "an attack that left an indelible mark on the consciousness of a generation".
"I know people may think that too much time has passed for someone to be held to account for this heinous crime, but that is simply not the case," she said.
She added: "For two decades, Margaret's family have had to endure the agony of not seeing her killer face justice - this is something no family should have to live with and I urge anyone who can help to get in contact immediately."
