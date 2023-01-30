Police appeal to woman after foetus left outside Barnet hospital
The Metropolitan Police is urging a woman to come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London.
Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT on Monday when the box containing a 16-week-old foetus was discovered.
Police said a man in his 30s, wearing dark clothing, left the box outside Barnet Hospital.
The force said the matter is being treated as unexplained, and said it was concerned for the woman's welfare.
Det Insp Matt Coad said: "At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is OK, and that she receives the appropriate medical attention.
"This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital."
He also appealed for the man to come forward so that he could be helped.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1599/30Jan.
