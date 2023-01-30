Arrests after girl, seven, found dead at Stoke Newington home
Two people have been arrested after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at a home in north-east London.
Emergency services were called to the property in Fountayne Road, Stoke Newington, in the early hours of Friday.
Despite the efforts of paramedics and fast response teams, the girl was pronounced dead at the property.
A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of neglect.
They have been released on bail until late April.
The Met Police said it was carrying out further inquiries into the circumstances of the girl's death.
