Crystal Palace Park: Abandoned festive lights to be removed
- Published
Installations of a Christmas lights show are to be removed from Crystal Palace Park after they were left abandoned for several weeks.
Lightopia ran in the south-east London park from 19 November to 2 January.
But its decorations were left across the park after its organiser Outreach Creative Ltd filed for administration on 9 January.
The park's trust said it started removing installations on Friday and expected to be finished by 12 February.
Crystal Palace Park Trust said once the organisers went into administration, it suddenly found itself the legal owners of all art installations left behind in the park.
It said by law it had to give notice to Outreach Creative and give them an opportunity to collect all equipment before the trust could dispose of them.
Lightopia update: Removal of the remaining equipment in the park began on Friday 27 January as planned. The lanterns are now being consolidated in one place prior to final removal from the park. Updates will be posted on our website: https://t.co/qAmLMl0wEY pic.twitter.com/mvcBXy0rTp— Crystal Palace Park Trust (@CPParkTrust) January 29, 2023
In a statement published on Sunday, it said it shared park users' "disappointment and frustration at this unanticipated and unforeseen situation".
It said decorations were now "being consolidated into one place out of the way in preparation of their final removal from the park in large vehicles".
'Abandoned circus'
Residents described the park as looking like "an abandoned circus", while others spoke of their concerns about the dangers posed to young children and pets.
Lightopia, which was forced to shut over a weekend in November after cracks in floodlights were deemed unsafe, described itself as "London's finest festival of lights".
It said it had the aim of "bringing a culturally rich, highly entertaining and immersive experience to everyone, every Christmas".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk