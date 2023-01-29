Man stabbed at Harrods amid reports of a fight
- Published
A man was stabbed during a fight in department store Harrods, police have said.
The Met were called at 19:33 GMT on Saturday to the store in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, and found a 29-year-old man with stab or slash wounds.
He was taken to hospital and his condition was described as "non-life threatening and non-life changing".
No arrests have been made and the force is appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.