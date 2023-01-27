Shoreditch: Two arrested during operation targeting predatory men
Two men were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault during a special operation in east London which targeted predatory behaviour towards women.
Ten uniformed and two plain-clothes officers patrolled Shoreditch as part of Project Vigilant on Thursday night.
The tactic is being used by the Met to tackle unwanted sexual advances in busy night-time locations.
The man who led the operation said the force wanted to tackle "opportunists" and help rebuild trust in police.
The scheme uses a combination of uniformed and plain-clothed officers to carry out patrols in areas outside night clubs, bars and pubs, to identify people who may be displaying signs of predatory behaviour, such as sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering.
It was first piloted by Thames Valley Police in Oxford in 2019 and has also been used in parts of south London.
On Thursday night, a woman approached police officers following an incident of sexual touching inside a licensed premises.
Two men were arrested and remain in custody. An investigation is under way and the victim is being supported, the Met said.
Eight men were also dispersed from the area after they displayed "concerning behaviour", according to police.
"We're tackling these behaviours and these predatory opportunists, but it also demonstrates actually a level of real trust and and trying to win back the hearts of the people," said Insp Andy Durrant, who led the operation.
"When we come out on nights like this, if we can show them how good we can be, then that goes a really long way."
On Thursday night, a woman interviewed by the BBC in Shoreditch said she had left bars before because she felt "uneasy".
Another said she had been followed home by a man, and had also abandoned drinks when they were touched by other people.
However, other people spoken to by the BBC said recent scandals involving the Met meant such operations meant little to them.
One woman said she "would never trust the police because the police are the ones doing it".
"If there was a police officer on his own no, I think I'd be more comfortable going into a shop and asking for help," another added.
Insp Durrant admitted it was difficult to be told some women would not feel safe approaching an officer for help.
"It's really, really hard for us to hear, I think, and disappointing that... we're in this situation," he said.
"They've got the absolute right to be able to enjoy themselves and and be in that environment, let their guard down and enjoy themselves with their friends.
"Relaxing shouldn't come at that cost."
Insp Durrant said the previous pilot in south London had "some great success", and the Met was "100% behind this project".
He added the force was aware of the challenge of public trust in the police.
"When my team deploys, we really just want to convey that real positive message - show what we're doing and how hard we're working," he said.
"It it is difficult. We know it's not going to be easy, but it really is all about getting our officers out there doing a really, really good job."
