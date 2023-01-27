St John's Wood: Firefighters tackle blaze at St Mark's church

The top of the church is completely engulfed in flamesMohamed Elmaazi
By Aoife Walsh
BBC News

Firefighters have been called to a large blaze at a church in north-west London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) says 80 fire fighters have been sent to St Mark's church on Hamilton's Terrace in St John's Wood.

Videos circulating on social media show the entire two-storey building is alight with black plumes rising from the flames.

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters are using two 64-metre turntable ladders - equivalent to the highest in service across Europe - to get water on to the building externally.

The LFB was first alerted to the fire at 23:19 GMT.

About 12 fire engines have been deployed to the scene with crews from North Kensington, Paddington and West Hampstead working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

