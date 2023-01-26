First Labour council objects to mayor's ULEZ plans
A Labour council has joined the ranks of outer London boroughs objecting to Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion plans.
London's mayor insisted this week there were no Labour authorities calling for a delay to the scheme.
He said opposition to it was a political strategy by Tory councils "in the pocket of vested interests".
But it has emerged some Labour councils also have misgivings about the seven-month timescale for implementing the zone across the capital.
One is Barking and Dagenham where there is worry about the impact of the anti-pollution measures on people in one of the most deprived parts of the capital.
Its council leader Darren Rodwell took to social media earlier on Thursday to express concern, saying the current £110 scrappage scheme would not provide enough compensation for people forced to change their vehicles, and more time was needed.
The mayor's office has been approached for comment.
Transport for London's scrappage scheme provides grants for drivers with older, non-ULEZ complaint vehicles to trade them in for newer, greener ones.
On Twitter Mr Rodwell wrote: "We have made the case to TfL that we need a much more comprehensive and generous scrappage and support scheme for outer London, and a greater lead-in time for people to take advantage of any schemes given the cost-of-living pressures facing people at the moment."
Mr Rodwell makes clear - unlike some Conservative councils - that he does not think there is a legal basis on which to challenge the mayor's plans, but he has clear reservations about the timescale and help available.
He added: "We must take air quality seriously, but any initiatives must take full of account of how people will be affected financially and must do as much as possible to mitigate that."
The BBC has contacted other London Labour councils on the matter, with some privately expressing similar concerns.
This week Sadiq Khan said Conservative councils were siding with the pro-roads lobby instead of families bereaved by the loss of someone due to health problems related to poor air quality.
Tory-controlled Bexley, Bromley, Croydon, Harrow and Hillingdon are all calling for the scheme to be scrapped and are said to be considering legal action to try to block it.
Three Liberal Democrat councils - Sutton, Kingston and Richmond - are calling for a delay and measures to mitigate the effects, such as by providing more public transport, more money to compensate motorists disposing of vehicles and more investment in local "active" transport alternatives.
This week the mayor denied some Labour councils also wanted a delay and other mitigating measures.
Asked specifically if Barking and Dagenham took this position, he said: "No. We've been talking to all councils in outer London who are not tribally Conservative, and councils in outer London are working with us to make sure we fix the air in outer London."
The BBC has tried to contact London's Labour-run authorities for comment.
Barry Rawlings, the leader of Barnet Council, told the BBC there should have been a "longer lead-in and better scrappage scheme" but expansion should not be delayed.
"Now it's been announced, we go for it," he said. "It's a tough call. But if it reduces the number of children affected by poor air quality, you have to go with the health concerns."
Enfield Council said it "broadly supports" the ULEZ extension.
A spokesperson said: "The council has authorised TfL to work on the borough's road network to install the necessary cameras and signs in the near future.
"Enfield Council has declared a climate emergency and has developed an action plan setting out how it will become a carbon-neutral organisation by 2030, and a carbon-neutral borough by 2040.
"Reducing emissions from road transport plays a critical role meeting these objectives."
At a meeting on Thursday, the Liberal Democrats put forward an amendment to the mayor's draft budget, calling for more ULEZ spending.
Their proposal to put an extra £125m from unallocated reserves into the scrappage scheme and public transport was passed - because Labour and Tory assembly members abstained.
The vote is not binding on the mayor but it may be politically awkward for him to remove the extra money now it has been passed by the London Assembly
