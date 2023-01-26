Acton: Murder probe after man found dead
A murder investigation is under way after a man in his 20s was killed in west London.
Met Police officers were called to Rosebank Way in Acton just after 02:00 GMT.
The victim was found with a "significant injury" and died at the scene despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service.
His cause of death has not been confirmed. No arrests have been made over the killing.
Ealing police have put a stop-and-search order in place covering East Acton until 05:00 on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Met said: "Work is ongoing to identify and inform next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 514/26Jan.
