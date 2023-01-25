New Cross stabbing: Teenager found guilty of killing 16-year-old boy
A teenager has been found guilty of stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death outside a south-east London boxing gym in front of the victim's social worker.
Teon Campbell-Pitter was found fatally injured by police in Fordham Park, New Cross, on 13 April.
Two 16-year-old boys, who were 15 years old when Teon died and cannot be named, had denied murder.
A jury at the Old Bailey on Wednesday found one guilty of manslaughter, and cleared the other teenager.
The court heard Teon Campbell-Pitter was set upon outside the Double Jab Boxing Club just before 16:00BST and a scuffle broke out.
Teon was stabbed by one of two youths who had confronted him, jurors were told.
The knife, which was never recovered, was plunged 4.7in (12cm) deep into Teon's groin.
The first defendant, who wielded the fatal blow, had admitted having a blade that day but denied murder by claiming he acted in self-defence.
The second defendant, who was accused of encouraging and assisting him, also denied murder.
He declined to give evidence but it was claimed on his behalf that, while he accepted being at the scene, he had no knowledge of what was to happen.
The first defendant was found guilty of manslaughter but not guilty of murder, while the second defendant was cleared of both charges.
'No right to take life'
Members of Teon's family who sat in the well of the court appeared shocked and upset at the verdicts.
Before walking out of the courtroom, one declared: "People can kill anyone... Let that be on your head, seriously."
Earlier in the trial, jurors had been told by prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC that there had been "ill feeling" between Teon and the first youth and that it followed a "year-long grudge".
Following the verdict, the first defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, was remanded into custody to be sentenced on 10 March.
