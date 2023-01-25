Mayor of London proposes £14.2m to rebuild Met Police trust
- Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has set out a £14.2m proposal to "raise standards, improve performance and rebuild trust" in the Metropolitan Police.
It comes after David Carrick pleaded guilty last week to 49 offences over 18 years while he was a serving officer.
Earlier, the Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he expected two or three Met Police officers per week to face criminal charges in the coming months.
Human resources and the leadership academy would get £11.7m of the funds.
The proposals say another £2.5m would go to improve the Command and Control Centre, handling emergency calls and emails.
The funds are to support the Met's two-year "Turnaround Plan" to raise standards within the force.
Mr Khan said: "I'm determined to continue doing everything in my power to make policing in London better and to support the work that has started to deliver the urgent reforms and step-change in culture and performance Londoners deserve.
"This means empowering the commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, to reduce crime further, raise standards, and restore trust between the police and the communities the Met serves."
Mr Khan added that Met leaders must "acknowledge the scale of the problem," citing new training for them.
"I see police reform as a critical part of my mayoralty. And I will not be satisfied until Londoners have the police service they deserve - one that is representative, trusted and delivers the highest possible service to every community in our city," he said.
"The extra funding I have proposed today will also ensure that Londoners who contact the Met for help receive the quality of care and attention they deserve."
The proposed funding is part of the mayor's draft budget for the Greater London Assembly, published on 18 January.
The budget will be considered by the London Assembly on 26 January and the final draft budget will be on 23 February 2023.
Analysis
Tim Donovan, BBC London political editor
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is effectively the elected police commissioner for the capital with a supervisory and scrutiny role over the operational commissioner, currently Sir Mark Rowley.
After the recent scandals engulfing the Met Police while he has been mayor, it is not surprising that he wants - indeed needs - to show how he's helping to restore confidence.
If one way is holding to account, the other way is with money.
Improving the quality of senior police officers - leaders and managers - has emerged as a crucial issue in getting the force back on track.
Training, like recruitment and vetting, suffered during a decade of austerity.
The Met is funded by Home Office grant and through the City Hall precept - the share of every Londoner's council tax which is raised by and for the mayor.
Mr Khan is increasing the precept by £40 for every household next year - a rise of nearly 10% - and £15 of that is going on policing, raising about £55m.
Most is being used to recruit 500 extra Police Community Support Officers.
It looks like some of it will now go towards this new academy designed to turn out a new generation of skilled police leaders better able to manage the capital's considerable challenges.
